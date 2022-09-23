DCOP Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie appointed new CID boss

Until her elevation last year to head the Intelligence Department, she was the Director in charge of the Commercial Crime Unit under the CID at the National Police Headquarters.

Her duties at her former office included leading and directing investigations into fraudulent transactions such as money laundering.

She, is therefore, coming into her new position with critical firsthand experience in what has become the menace of financial crime that thrives in a globalised digital economy.

Having risen through the ranks by dint of hard work, she has over 29 years of work experience in active policing.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws (BL) from the Ghana Law School and an LLB from the University of Ghana. She was called to the Bar in 2013.

Pulse Ghana

She has four academic research works to her credit. ACP Andoh-Kwofie had her secondary education at St Monica’s Secondary School and Nsutaman Catholic Secondary where she was the Assistant Head Girl from 1990 to 1991 and the Girls Prefect from 1988 to 1989 respectively.

Currently, she is the Vice-President of the Nsutaman Old Students Association (NOSA).