Police handling of Democracy Hub protest gives hope for Ghana’s future - Sulemana Braimah

“It is gratifying to see our Police Service exercise such restraint while enforcing the law in the face of what appeared like a deliberate attempt to provoke them. This show of rare professionalism in policing certainly helps to deepen the growth of our democracy under this IGP, and I will encourage him to continue with his exemplary leadership,” Braimah said.

In an interview with PeaceFMOnline on Monday, 23rd September, Mr Braimah added, “Elsewhere, actions such as removing the keys to a police vehicle and running away with them could have prompted actions on the part of the police that could result in loss of lives, but IGP Dampare and his team managed to avoid any such developments while making sure the laws are enforced.” He praised the gentle yet firm approach the Police Service has taken in enforcing the law, saying, “I am not surprised to see a lot of people commending the police for the professional handling of the demonstrations. Dr Dampare has given us a reason to be hopeful for the future.”

On Sunday, 22nd September, violent demonstrators clashed with officers of the Police Service at the 37 Intersection in Accra, resulting in the arrest of 42 protesters, including some of the event’s organisers.

Footage from the scene shows protesters engaging in physical altercations with law enforcement officers, knocking down police barricades and attacking personnel who were attempting to prevent the gathering at the busy intersection. On Saturday, 21st September, the first day of the three-day protest, demonstrators blocked the intersection in all directions using vehicles and stones, set fires, harassed other road users, and banged on vehicles. Some even played football in the middle of the road, adding to the disruption.

The Ghana Police Service had earlier issued a stern warning to the organisers, describing the demonstrators’ actions as “unGhanaian, uncivil, and unlawful.” The police statement highlighted the severe inconvenience caused to the public, including commuters stuck in traffic for hours, people in need of medical care facing delays in reaching hospitals, and families struggling to deliver supplies to loved ones at medical facilities. Cultural and social events, such as funerals, and commercial activities were also disrupted, with people missing flights and being unable to access their businesses.

In their assessment, the police concluded that the demonstrators had no intention of staging a peaceful protest and warned that gatherings at the 37 Intersection would not be allowed. Instead, they proposed seven alternative locations for the protest, pledging to provide security if the demonstrators complied. However, the police warned that if protesters insisted on blocking the 37 Intersection, officers would use all lawful means to ensure the free movement of traffic and prevent undue inconvenience to the public.

