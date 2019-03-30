COP Oduro said the move will prevent others from using vigilante groups in the country since it will instill fear in them.

He told Accra-based Onua FM that the government must use its powers to denounce and disband its own vigilante groups to "prevent others from using vigilante groups in the country."

"There should be that commitment by the party in power," he added.

He also proposed the use of the police and the army to crash any such groups if voluntary disbandment fails.

"The state can use the police and the army on them if they continue using the group. If the government denounces its vigilante group, it will put fear into the rest,"he said.

"The government should take the initiative to disband its vigilante group and find them jobs."

The use vigilante groups to foment trouble during elections and staging of attacks on political opponents has been decried by Ghanaians.

The concerns over the activities of vigilante groups, forced President Nana Akufo-Addo to announce the initiation of a law to deal with the menace, during his third state of the nation's address.