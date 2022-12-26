ADVERTISEMENT
Photos: Dr. Bawumia attends Christmas church service at Owusu Bempah’s church

Emmanuel Ayamga

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia attended Christmas church service on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah’s church.

Dr. Bawumia was accompanied by the Director General of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku.

In photos shared on his Facebook page, the Vice President exchange pleasantries with the congregation of the Glorious Word Power Miracles International.

“I visited Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu-Bempah, founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, and his congregation for the Christmas Service. Merry Christmas to all,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bawumia recently commissioned a set of ultra-modern facilities and operational vehicles for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the Fire Academy and Training School respectively, in Accra.

He commissioned two (2) two-storey dormitory blocks, two-storey classroom blocks and a dining hall for the Fire Academy and Training School.

He also commissioned 2 hydraulic platforms and a Rapid Intervention Vehicle (RIV) for the Operational use of the Ghana National Fire Service.

Bawumia, speaking at the event, said the publicly funded facilities fully form part of plans by the government to resource and help the Ghana National Fire Service to deliver on its mandate more effectively, as well as equip the Fire Academy and Training School to be among the best on the African continent.

"In the coming years, the government intends to make the Fire Academy and Training School Africa’s best by providing training facilities such as simulators which comprise firefighting simulators and urban search and rescue simulators to help keep firefighters abreast with modern firefighting and rescue skills.

“Government is also considering the acquisition of fire fighting and rescue helicopters as a long-term solution to some of the delivery challenges of Ghana National Fire Service,” Dr. Bawumia added.

