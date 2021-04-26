Dr. Bawumia supports 110 Ghanaian students in Sudan

The support is reportedly worth $51,000 to Ghanaian university students in four institutions in Sudan.
Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has extended financial support to one hundred and ten (110) Ghanaian students in Sudan.
According to a statement issued by the Chairperson of COMOG Education and Youth Mobilization, Hajia Naana Fatima High, the students are pursuing different programs including medicine, engineering, pharmacy, nursing, and economics.
The statement said following the appeal by COMOG for support, “He (Dr Bawumia) readily released through the Ghana Ambassador to Egypt an amount of USD 51,200 which has been given to the students.”
The Coalition of Muslim Organizations, Ghana (COMOG), had made the appeal to Dr Bawumia.
