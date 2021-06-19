'He's a minor' - Drama in court as mother challenges Police over bearded murder suspect’s age

The incident is said to have happened at Bo Mpae Junction near Akyem Aboabo, after which the suspect fled to Togo.

However, Gavivor was later arrested by the Police following a tip-off that he had returned and was seeking refuge at Aboabo.

Having taken his caution statement, the suspect was processed for court after confessing to killing Amissah.

Appearing before the court on Wednesday, the mother of the suspect, Abena Asor, challenged the Police over the age of her son.

She told the court that her son was a minor and, therefore, could not be tried, stating his age as 17. However, the Police insisted the bearded suspect was an adult.

The Graphic Online reports that the presiding magistrate, Kwesi Apiatse Abaidoo, asked the mother to produce documents of her son’s birth certificate or any recognizable identity card.

However, the woman said her son didn’t possess any identity card and rather produced an old photograph of the suspect when he was a toddler.

She also could not state the date of birth of her son, but said he started his basic education at Sefwi Asawinso at the age of four.

Meanwhile, a medical report on the suspect from a medical specialist at the Oda Government Hospital showed the suspect was between 21 and 22 years.