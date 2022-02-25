E-levy could support situations like evacuating Ghanaians from Ukraine – Afenyo-Markin

His reactions come after Ghanaian students in Ukraine appealed to the government of Ghana through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to evacuate them from the war-hit nations since they are afraid for their lives.

Ghanaians living or schooling in Ukraine are shocked at the seeming silence of the Ghanaian government on their conditions in the country following the tensions.

Dr. Araba Maame Arkoah, a medical doctor in Ukraine in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM said, "We are asking ourselves if the government of Ghana has not heard what is happening here?

"We keep getting scared, we really need the help of government. As it stands now, we need to come home. I’m scared, very scared, everybody around me is scared."

Afenyo-Markin reacts to Ukraine conflict

The Effutu lawmaker on his part said the conflict in Ukraine and Russia could have an effect on Ghana's economy.

"As a businessman, I am worried. I am concerned knowing that the value chain is going to be affected, imports will cost, duties will cost and if you look at what is happening to the cedi, now the dollar is moving around a certain figure," Afenyo-Markin said on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

He said "There is going to be pressure on the limited resources that we have. As a nation, Ghanaian businesses who are supposed to do well to pay taxes are going to suffer, their businesses will not do well the way they expect, their projections will be affected, that is the reality and I must bring this to the attention of all of us so that any policy that will be brought will be seen in that light."