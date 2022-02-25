According to him, the conflict will have an impact on imports and export and also the strength of the Ghana cedi.
E-levy could support situations like evacuating Ghanaians from Ukraine – Afenyo-Markin
The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has said the large-scale military attack between Russia and Ukraine could harm the Ghanaian economy, therefore, the citizens must support the smooth passage of the electronic transaction levy (E-levy).
His reactions come after Ghanaian students in Ukraine appealed to the government of Ghana through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to evacuate them from the war-hit nations since they are afraid for their lives.
Ghanaians living or schooling in Ukraine are shocked at the seeming silence of the Ghanaian government on their conditions in the country following the tensions.
Dr. Araba Maame Arkoah, a medical doctor in Ukraine in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM said, "We are asking ourselves if the government of Ghana has not heard what is happening here?
"We keep getting scared, we really need the help of government. As it stands now, we need to come home. I’m scared, very scared, everybody around me is scared."
Afenyo-Markin reacts to Ukraine conflict
The Effutu lawmaker on his part said the conflict in Ukraine and Russia could have an effect on Ghana's economy.
"As a businessman, I am worried. I am concerned knowing that the value chain is going to be affected, imports will cost, duties will cost and if you look at what is happening to the cedi, now the dollar is moving around a certain figure," Afenyo-Markin said on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
He said "There is going to be pressure on the limited resources that we have. As a nation, Ghanaian businesses who are supposed to do well to pay taxes are going to suffer, their businesses will not do well the way they expect, their projections will be affected, that is the reality and I must bring this to the attention of all of us so that any policy that will be brought will be seen in that light."
"Of course Honourable Minority leader, you have not spoken into the mic but if you are talking about the E-levy, this is the more important reason why we need it. If you are talking about the E-levy, that was the next point I was getting to, that we should engage around it and find a way of generating revenue as a country to save the situation because we are not in normal times. Haruna Iddrisu couldn't have raised this matter at a better time than now. This is a patriotic call from him," he added.
