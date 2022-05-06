He urged the public to "Kindly ignore some media publications that quote me as saying, "business owners who refuse to accept MOMO because of E-levy will be arrested."
E-levy: I never said Ghanaians who refuse to accept MoMo will be arrested — John Kumah
The Deputy Minister of Finance John Kumah has denied warning business owners and Ghanaians against the rejection of mobile money as a payment option because of the implementation of the E-levy in the country.
In a Facebook post, he said the "information is false and misleading since I never uttered the words that are being attributed to me. This can only be the handiwork of people who are bent on creating public dissatisfaction towards Government and the E-levy."
He also entreated "the media to always double-check and make sure they source their information from credible sources."
Reports stated that John Kumah warned business owners against the rejection of MoMo as a payment option adding that rejecting any form of online payment system is a criminal offense.
