EdTech Monday: Why digital literacy is a crucial component of 21st-century skills

The discussion sought to understand and explore the power Edtech holds in delivering and addressing these 21st century skills and further how this can aid in digital literacy for learners and educators. They noted that in order to remain competitive in today's economy, it is essential for individuals to have strong digital skills.

The hour-long conversation covered technology in educational settings, adapting teaching methods to better suit digital learning, providing adequate resources and support for students, encouraging collaboration among students, and preparing students for a future workforce that will increasingly rely on technology.

The panelists shared key methods to facilitate access to digital literacy skills as well as ways to improve capacity for learners and educators.

Starting off the conversation, Mr Nyarko Agyapong, highlighted the current state of technology and education in Ghana through government efforts that have been put in place with stakeholders in the industry.

"A lot of initiatives or efforts have been made, some of this includes the integration of digital literacy in our school's curriculum, the training of our teachers to use digital tools in the classroom, as well as teaching students how to use digital tools,” he explained.

IdaPadikour Na-Tie made reference to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the growing popularity of virtual learning. Although it had its own challenges such as internet penetration and accessibility, she cited the ibox innovation by the Center for National Digital Learning. The solution provides an alternative to both learners and educators, allowing them to access educational and learning resources without being connected to the internet.

She further explained that despite the advantages of digital learning, parents and educators need to be aware of the potential dangers. ‘’Giving young students too much exposure to digital tools can hinder their development . As much as we are exposing our children to digital technologies, there should be a limit and some form of regulations.’’

To address these concerns, Noble Dreh emphasized the need to train and equip educators with the knowledge needed to safely guide learners in navigating digital tools. ‘’There have to be more opportunities for teachers to learn, more design programs for teachers to interact with technologies,’’ he added.

Beyond the classroom, government and other industry stakeholders play a critical role in the success of digital skills access and acquisition. Samuel Nyarko Agyapong suggested that policy changes is one of the most important measures. He also placed emphasis on the need for the government and educational stakeholders to work together in revising educational policies to accommodate new technologies such Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality and Machine Learning.

