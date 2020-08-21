The committee chaired by former Minister for Education, Dominic Fobih, has been tasked to deliberate and advise on the modalities for the reopening of schools in the country.

This comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his latest broadcast to update the nation on COVID-19 announced that the government was considering reopening schools due to significant improvement recorded in the management of the pandemic.

Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The committee has also been tasked to make available its recommendations to the Minister on Monday, September 21, 2020.

The members of the committee are the Chairman of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Council, Michael Nsowah; the Director-General of the GES, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa; the Deputy Director-General of the GES in charge of Management Services, Anthony Boateng, and the Deputy Director-General of the GES in charge of Quality and Access, Dr. Kwabena Tandoh.

The rest are the Director of Pre-Tertiary at the MoE, Madam Catherine Appiah-Pinkrah; a representative of UNICEF, Madeez Adamu Issah; a representative of private schools, I.K. Mensah; the Chairperson of the Parent-Teacher Association of Accra Girls’ SHS, Nana Kwasi Amoako, and the Director, Schools, and Instructions, Mrs. Patty Assan.