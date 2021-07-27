Ejura Committee presents its report to Interior Minister

Handing over the report to the Minister, Ambrose Dery; Justice Koomson said: “I want to let you know that we attached serious importance to the work and dedicated ourselves to all issues with meticulous attention and details.”

“Having assured ourselves after listening to 22 witnesses and reviewed volumes of documents including audio and videos, we have come with our findings and proffered some recommendations. And we hope the government through your good self [Interior Minister] will give a good ear to them and try to accept and implement them,” he added.

The Committee took testimonies from 22 witnesses including journalists, police and military officers as well as political appointees in the jurisdiction of the incident and family members of some victims.

Ibrahim Muhammed, alias Kaaka, died after he was attacked by a mob on June 27 while returning home.

Two residents of Ejura, Nasir Yussif and Murtala Mohammed, were shot dead by soldiers during a protest against the killing of another native of the town, Ibrahim Mohammed alias Macho Kaaka.