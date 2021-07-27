Sack Ejura MCE and punish soldier who led operation - Ejura committee

The Committee, which was chaired by Justice George Kingsley Koomson was tasked to audit the circumstances that led to the shooting of two people by the military.
The three-member Ministerial Committee tasked to probe the killings in Ejura in the Ashanti region has recommended the removal of the Municipal Chief Executive of the Ejura-Sekyedumase Assembly, Mohammed Salisu Bamba.
The Committee presenting the report to the Minister of Interior on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, recommended that the military officer who led the soldiers on the ground that day should also be sanctioned adding that the District Police Commander for Ejura-Sekyedumase, DSP Philip Hammond should be transferred.
The police infrastructure and the expansion of the police force in Ejura should be upgraded, the creation of community centres under the Zongo Development Fund, the committee recommended.
The Committee took testimonies from 22 witnesses including journalists, police and military officers as well as political appointees in the jurisdiction of the incident and family members of some victims.
