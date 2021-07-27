RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Sack Ejura MCE and punish soldier who led operation - Ejura committee

Kojo Emmanuel

The three-member Ministerial Committee tasked to probe the killings in Ejura in the Ashanti region has recommended the removal of the Municipal Chief Executive of the Ejura-Sekyedumase Assembly, Mohammed Salisu Bamba.

Ejura riots

The Committee, which was chaired by Justice George Kingsley Koomson was tasked to audit the circumstances that led to the shooting of two people by the military.

Recommended articles

The Committee presenting the report to the Minister of Interior on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, recommended that the military officer who led the soldiers on the ground that day should also be sanctioned adding that the District Police Commander for Ejura-Sekyedumase, DSP Philip Hammond should be transferred.

Mohammed Salisu Bamba Pulse Ghana

The police infrastructure and the expansion of the police force in Ejura should be upgraded, the creation of community centres under the Zongo Development Fund, the committee recommended.

The Committee took testimonies from 22 witnesses including journalists, police and military officers as well as political appointees in the jurisdiction of the incident and family members of some victims.

