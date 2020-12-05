The President faces stiff competition from the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) John Mahama in the upcoming polls.

Having both served as President for four years, Ghanaians will go to the polls on Monday, December 7, to exercise their franchise.

On Friday, Akufo-Addo and Mahama signed a peace pact to uphold the peace and unity of the country before, during and after the election.

President Akufo-Addo and Former president John Mahama in peace agreement

Speaking after signing the peace pact, Akufo-Addo called on Ghanaians to vote massively for him, insisting he wants his victory to be sweet and decisive.

“We are setting the track record that will make Ghanaians vote to renew our mandate. I want the 2020 victory to be sweet and incontestable,” he said.

The President also pledged to accept the outcome of the presidential election on December 7.

“I have said that we believe in election and I have given my word that we shall accept the verdict of the people of Ghana,” Akufo-Addo stated.

“Above all, the peace, unity, and safety of Ghana will be our primary consideration. May God bless our homeland Ghana and make us great and strong.”

Meanwhile NDC flagbearer Mahama also pledged to ensure the peace and stability of the country before and after the election.

“As we end our campaigns tomorrow and prepare to vote on Monday, I pledge to ensure peace and preserve the stability of our dear nation.

“Elections are about counting heads not cutting heads. And, so, we will work toward peace,” Mahama said.

The objective of the peace pact is to get a firm commitment of the candidates to work for a peaceful and open electoral process.

In the Presidential Elections Peace Pact (PEPP) on the theme "Eradicating vigilantism: The role of political parties", the contenders need to show commitment to follow electoral rules and ensure that Ghana stays peaceful after the election.

The signing took place at the Movenpick hotel in Accra where the two main political parties were present.