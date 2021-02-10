The Association says the GES should have a threshold of coronavirus cases that will warrant the closure of schools.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr, deputy general secretary of the GMA Titus Beyuo said the association appealed to the GES to establish the threshold before schools were reopened but it was ignored.

“When the schools were going to be opened, we asked for a threshold to be set, but schools have been opened and still, there’s no threshold,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed that one hundred and forty six (146) cases of coronavirus have been so far recorded in schools.

Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa

This was disclosed by the Director of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye.

A total of 146 cases of the virus have been recorded in some schools across the country. The eastern region has 83 cases in 1 school, greater Accra has Fifty (56) cases in some 23 schools, and the central region with 8 cases in some 3 schools."