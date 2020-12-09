The results of the parliamentary and presidential contests in the Savelugu constituency in the Northern region are currently being disputed by the two main political parties.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has refused to acknowledge the parliamentary results in the constituency.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has also disputed the results of the presidential contest in the constituency.

This has, therefore, delayed the Electoral Commission (EC) from declaring the national results, as it awaits results from the constituency to add to its tally from other constituencies.

Both the NPP and NDC have made allegations of irregularities in the Savelugu constituency, although the EC is yet to respond.

The NDC’s parliamentary candidate, Abdulai Jacob Iddriss, was declared winner in the parliamentary contest after polling 19,577 votes.

Meanwhile, the NPP’s Muhamed Abdul-Samed lost by a tight margin after polling 19,478 of the total votes.

In the presidential votes, though, the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo beat the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama, which has sparked controversy.

As it stands, the NPP has refused to acknowledge the result of the parliamentary result in the Savelugu constituency, while the NDC has also refused to accept that of the presidential election in the constituency.

Addressing journalists at the residence of President Akufo-Addo, Deputy Attorney General, Gofred Dame, said the NPP will file a petition in court to dispute the outcome of the parliamentary result.

“For the record, the NPP will proceed to dispute the conduct of the parliamentary election in Savelugu and we’ll file a parliamentary election petition within 21 days as prescribe by representation of people’s law. That’s what we’ll do,” Mr. Dame said.

The Deputy Attorney General added that, in the meantime, the NPP will accept the result, but will contest it later.

This, he said, is to allow the EC to proceed to declare the presidential results.

Meanwhile, projected results suggest the NPP and NDC are currently tied on 137 parliamentary seats, with the Savelugu constituency primed to be the tie breaker.