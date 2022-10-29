FDA warns of unregistered weight loss regime on market

In a statement by the FDA, “Ascot Diet weight loss products, produced by the Ascot Diet Clinic have not been registered by the Authority and its use could cause severe allergic reactions like itching, hives, shortness of breath, wheezing, swelling of the tongue, throat or mouth, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea, dizziness, or faintness due to the sudden boost in minerals and nutrients.”

Pulse Ghana

The FDA wishes to advise the public to desist from patronizing medicinal products that are not registered by the Authority since their safety, quality, and efficacy cannot be guaranteed. Importers of such weight loss products are to note that Sections 99 and 118 of the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851 prohibit the importation and sale of unregistered products.

It further warned that “offenders would therefore be severely sanctioned when found.”