Fight against galamsey is a national problem — NPP's Paul Amaning

In his submission, Paul Amaning called for punitive measures against actors who renege on their responsibilities and look on for illegal mining to fester.

He said the fight against galamsey has not been successful due to multi-faceted factors including ineffective enforcement.

He said made a number of recommendations in curbing the menace, saying there would be massive gains in the fight if for instance, duty bearers like MMDCEs who head the Security Councils of the Assemblies are held liable for the prevalence of illegal mining in their localities" he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He called for a ban on the use of earth-moving machinery for surface mining in view of its destructive impact on the environment.

Meanwhile, a total of 164 suspected illegal miners have been arrested by a military anti-galamsey taskforce.

The illegal miners include foreigners from Nigeria, Mali, Niger, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, who were busted in a special operation by the military at Anyinam and Mampong in the Eastern Region.

The galamseyers arrested include five alleged prostitutes who were sent to Accra in three Ghana Armed Forces buses on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

A Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources George Mireku Duker, addressing the media when the suspects were brought to Accra for processing and prosecution commended the task force for acting swiftly on the Ministry's directive to clampdown on both local and foreign nationals involved in illicit mining.