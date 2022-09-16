Speaking on the renewed commitment to the fight against galamsey in the country, he contended that the fight against galamsey is a national problem, and the earlier it is tackled the better.
Fight against galamsey is a national problem — NPP's Paul Amaning
A communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Amaning has stated that the fight against galamsey needs a strong political will and leadership commitment especially from the President regarding punitive measures for those involved in the act.
Recommended articles
In his submission, Paul Amaning called for punitive measures against actors who renege on their responsibilities and look on for illegal mining to fester.
He said the fight against galamsey has not been successful due to multi-faceted factors including ineffective enforcement.
He said made a number of recommendations in curbing the menace, saying there would be massive gains in the fight if for instance, duty bearers like MMDCEs who head the Security Councils of the Assemblies are held liable for the prevalence of illegal mining in their localities" he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.
He called for a ban on the use of earth-moving machinery for surface mining in view of its destructive impact on the environment.
Meanwhile, a total of 164 suspected illegal miners have been arrested by a military anti-galamsey taskforce.
The illegal miners include foreigners from Nigeria, Mali, Niger, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, who were busted in a special operation by the military at Anyinam and Mampong in the Eastern Region.
The galamseyers arrested include five alleged prostitutes who were sent to Accra in three Ghana Armed Forces buses on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
A Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources George Mireku Duker, addressing the media when the suspects were brought to Accra for processing and prosecution commended the task force for acting swiftly on the Ministry's directive to clampdown on both local and foreign nationals involved in illicit mining.
He assured us that the suspects will be handed over to the Police for processing and prosecution.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh