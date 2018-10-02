First photos of Melania Trump's arrival in Ghana

news

The wife of the President of the United States of America, Melania Trump has arrived in Accra for a 5-day African trip.

She was met on arrival by Ghana's first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and other top dignitaries from the United States Embassy in Ghana.

Melania will spend a day in Ghana before she jets off to the other African countries on her schedule: Kenya,Malawi and Egypt.

READ ALSO: The 22 women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct

Check out the first picture of her arrival below

The trip, organised by USAID, would be part of her ‘Be Best’ campaign, which aims to improve child welfare, especially when it comes to online behaviour and addiction to opioids.