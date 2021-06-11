RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Fisheries Ministry announce 2021 closed season dates for fishing

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Ministry of Fisheries and Acquaculture has announced the dates for the 2021 closed season.

Some fishermen spend more time on the sea than with their families
Pulse Ghana

In partnership with the Fisheries Commission, the Ministry said the season will start in July.

In a statement by the Commission, it said the artisanal and inshore fleets will implement the closed season from 1 July to 31 July 2021.

For the industrial fleets, from 1 July to 31 August 2021, is the period set aside.

“The fisheries Commission will like to bring to the attention of all fishing operators berth at port/anchorage or at the various landing sites before mid-might of 30th June 2021,” a statement signed by the Executive Director of the Forestry Commission, Michael Arthur-Dadzie on 10 June 2021 indicated.

The closed season policy is in accordance with sections 76(3) and 84 of the Fisheries Act, 2002 (Act 625) with the objective to reduce the pressure and over-exploitation of fish stocks in Ghana’s marine waters, as well as, replenish the depleted marine fish stock.

