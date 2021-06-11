Fisheries Ministry announce 2021 closed season dates for fishing

In a statement by the Commission, it said the artisanal and inshore fleets will implement the closed season from 1 July to 31 July 2021.

For the industrial fleets, from 1 July to 31 August 2021, is the period set aside.

“The fisheries Commission will like to bring to the attention of all fishing operators berth at port/anchorage or at the various landing sites before mid-might of 30th June 2021,” a statement signed by the Executive Director of the Forestry Commission, Michael Arthur-Dadzie on 10 June 2021 indicated.

Pulse Ghana