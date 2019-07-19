This was announced in a statement signed by the Deputy Chief Executive of Forestry Commission, John Allotey.

The ban will take effect from August 1 to December 1, 2019 – a period the Commission describes as a “Close Season”.

The ban is being spearheaded the Wildlife Division of the Commission as a measure to help curb the decline of wildlife resources in the country.

The “Close Season” is expected to give some respite to animals and to also regulate their utilisation.

Mr. Allotey said it would be illegal to capture, hunt or destroy any wildlife species during this period.

The statement said the only animal which could be hunted during the Closed Season was grasscutter.

Even with that, the statement said, one would need a valid license issued by the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission to hunt the grasscutters.

The Commission further urged the public to obtain a license before hunting within the open season which was set to start from December 2 to July 31, 2020.