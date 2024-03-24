ADVERTISEMENT
Former Information Minister and MP, John Tia, passes on

Former Information Minister and Member of Parliament, John Tia, has passed away.

John Tia

Tia, who served as the Information Minister under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, breathed his last on Sunday, March 24 at the Upper East Regional Hospital according to a report on Joy TV.

Mr. John Tia suffered from a short illness

John Tia's career in politics spanned several decades, from 1982 when he became the Press Secretary of the Upper East Regional Secretariat of Peoples Defence Committees/Workers Defence Committees set up by the Provisional National Defence Council military government.

Beyond his role as Information Minister, Tia also served as a Member of Parliament, representing his constituents of Talensi since the first parliament in the Fourth Republic from January 1993 until 2012.

Mr. Tia held the esteemed position of a Member of the ECOWAS Parliament.

President Mills appointed him as Minister for Information in 2009, showcasing his trusted leadership and commitment to public service. Additionally, he contributed to Ghana's diplomatic relations by serving as Ghana's Ambassador to Cuba during former President John Mahama's tenure.

However, his political journey also saw challenges, faced electoral defeat after losing his bid to retain the Talensi seat to Robert N. Doameng Mosore, an independent candidate.

Mr. Tia decided to step back from contesting in parliamentary elections in 2016, signaling a shift in his political aspirations.

