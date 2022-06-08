RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Four armed robbery suspects arrested

Authors:

Evans Effah

The Police have arrested four robbery suspects who attacked a mining site at Fenaso Ketewa near Obuasi, Tuesday, June 2, 2022. The Police say the robbers, armed with pump-action guns attempted to rob the miners of some gold ore but they were unsuccessful. They, however, were able to make away with fifty litres of diesel. A special intelligence-led operation conducted by the Police led to the arrest of suspects, Porideme Moses, Boadi, Agya Owusu and Osofo at their hideout. One other suspect, Mallam, who opened fire on the Police team sustained gunshot wounds and died upon arrival at the hospital. Items retrieved from them include a locally manufactured pistol, a pump-action gun, nine (9) BB live cartridges, eight (8) live cartridges and the fifty litres of fuel. All the suspects are in custody and will be arraigned to face justice. We wish to assure the public that we will continue to work hard to ensure the safety and security of all.

Police arrest (File photo)
Police arrest (File photo)

In a related development, two persons have died with one sustaining gunshot wounds after a group of armed robbers allegedly attacked them at Kalariga, a suburb of Tamale, on Monday night.

Recommended articles

One other person suspected to be part of the armed robbery group has, however, been lynched by residents in the area.

The gunmen, according to eyewitnesses, approached one of the deceased persons, who is a Tamale-based journalist and a mobile money vendor and shot him.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaians unhappy over 3-year wait period for US & Canada visa interviews

Pressure mounts on US and Canada embassies to stop 3-year wait time for visa

Father accuses Achimota Rasta student of assault (Video)

Tyrone Marghuy and dad

Over 25 people killed as gunmen attack church in Ondo State in Nigeria

File photo1

UPNMG holds training workshop for unemployed nurses and midwives

UPNMG holds training workshop for unemployed nurses and midwives