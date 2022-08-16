Free SHS: Allow parents who are capable to pay fees to do so — Presby Moderator to gov't

"The Presbyterian Church of Ghana is of the strong opinion that the state can churn out some of these costs for parents who are capable of paying to do so. There are several parents who are capable of funding their ward's studies," Professor Yeboah said.

He has appealed to the government to consider extending the Nation Builders Corp (NaBCo) programme which is coming to an end by September 1, 2022, after four years of implementation while the government finds a sustainable solution to the youth unemployment in the country.

He said "Apparently the unavailability of resources is affecting the sustainability of the program. Due to the rate of unemployment in the country, we plead with the government to extend the program while vigorous efforts are made to find a sustainable solution to the socio-economic and security challenges posed by youth unemployment in the country.

"We plead that any arrears and allowances owed the beneficiaries are paid to help improve their circumstances."

NaBCo was initially supposed to run for three years and extended for an additional year.

The programme was aimed at engaging 100,000 young graduates.

Though the government claimed it invested approximately GH¢2.2 billion into the policy, a number of the corps complained about the non-payment of allowances by the government.

But Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presenting the mid-year budget review in Parliament on Monday, July 25, 2022, said after running the programme for four years to benefit some 100,000 young graduates, NaBCo will come to an end at the end of August.

"I want to appeal to Ghanaians to keep faith with the President and his team.

"We know things are tough now but we have a plan and the will to drive it," Ken Ofori-Atta stated.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his part has asked members of the Assembly to continue to "pray for Ghana's peace and unity, so we can continue to move forward as a united nation."