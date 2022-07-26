Ken Ofori-Atta urges Ghanaians to keep faith with Nana Addo because he can do it

"I want to appeal to Ghanaians to keep faith with the President and his team.

"We know things are tough now but we have a plan and the will to drive it," Ken Ofori-Atta stated.

He stressed that the government has the track record to get the country out of the current economic turmoil.

Pulse Ghana

"Ours is a proud history of finding solutions to our country’s issues. We have done it before and we will do it again, and with the help of this House and the support of the good people of Ghana we shall come out of this stronger," he stated.

He indicated that the National Builder's Corps (NABCo) programme will end by September 1, 2022.

NaBCo was initially supposed to run for three years and extended for an additional year.

The programme was aimed at engaging 100,000 young graduates.

Though the government claimed it invested approximately GH¢2.2 billion into the policy, a number of the corps complained about the non-payment of allowances by the government.

But Ofori-Atta said after running the programme for four years to benefit some 100,000 young graduates, NaBCo will come to an end at the end of August.

"Mr. Speaker, our iconic National Builder's Corps (NaBCo) programme, which was initially to run for three years and extended for an additional year, will be completed by 1st September 2022. The programme which engaged 100,000 young graduates has prepared thousands of them for the world of work. So far we have invested approximately GH¢2.2 billion," he said.