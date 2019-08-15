According to him, he is determined to make secondary education a beneficial and qualitative to all in the country.

He said the policy is "underpinned and guaranteed by the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and it cannot be reversed by any government" adding that the "Free SHS is here to stay".

He stated that his government will make the programme better than the "current miserable conditions our children are having to face" under the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

NDC will cancel Free SHS - Nana Addo

Nana Addo speaking at Bolgatanga SHS said Ghanaians will not entrust power into the hands of former President John Mahama in the 2020 general elections.

He said the NDC is determined to cancel the Free Senior High School policy if it wins power.

"I know that there are people in this country who don't want this policy, who have been campaigning against this policy. They are dreaming that they are going to come back to power to cancel the policy," he said.

He added: "I want them to know that they are not coming back to power, and the Free Senior High School policy has come to stay. They still haven’t woken up from their dreams; they dreamt in 2016 that they were on course for victory. They did not know that the Ghanaian people were no longer interested in entrusting them with power. They still haven’t woken up from their dreams."

But John Mahama said the programme is here to stay and he'll make it better in his next government.

The Free SHS programme was launched by Nana Addo in September 2017.

In this flagship programme, the government foots all bills including feeding fees, tuition fees and any other accompanying charges.

Since its launch, there have been reports of various challenges facing the programme, including reports of infrastructural and feeding problems, due to the high number of students that enrolled.