Fuel prices drop by 8%

The oil marketing company has reduced the price of diesel by GH¢1.50, selling the product at GH¢14.60 per litre.

Petrol on the other hand is selling for GH¢12.40, representing GH¢1 drop per litre.

The reduction, by GOIL, is in line with the two-week review in prices of petroleum products at the pumps.

Earlier, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers-Ghana (COPEC) said petrol is expected to be sold at a minimum price of GH¢9.30 per litre while diesel is expected to be sold between GH¢12.80 and GH¢15 per litre at various pumps.

This will be a 15% and 8% reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel respectively. The new prices will, however, vary slightly depending on point of purchase (oil marketing company).