This is largely due to the depreciation of the cedi against major trading currencies especially the dollar.

At Total fuel stations, a litre of dieseland Petrol is selling at GH¢5.18.

Shell fuel stations have also adjusted their pump price to reflect the same selling at GH¢5.18 while at Goil and Allied fuel stations, both petrol and diesel are selling at GH¢4. 94p.

Some consumers received the shocking news at the pumps after vising the fuel station to fill their tanks.

Earlier, the Institute of Energy Security (IES) revealed that other major factors such as the increase in Brent crude have contributed to the increase.

However, consumers are expected to brace themselves to pay more for fuel at the various pumps.