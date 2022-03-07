Ghana cannot do without the Church – Agyinasare

He noted that the Church has built many schools and health institutions across the country, probably even more than the government.

To this end, Bishop Agyinasare said he believes “this nation cannot do without the church” and called for more acknowledgement of the church’s impact.

“The Church has more schools in Ghana than probably the government. In fact, from some of the statistics I have, there are over 3,000 basic schools owned by Churches, 53 Senior High Schools, 31 Colleges of Education, and eight Church established universities with Perez University College is one,” the respected preacher said on Joy FM’s ‘A Walk With Jesus’.

“If you take some of the major institutions that we have like Mfantsipim School, Adisadel College, St Augustine College, St Mary’s Senior High School, Holy Child, Wesley Girls High School are all Christian schools so are we going to say that the Church has not helped?”

He added: “In 1984, I went to teach at Battor Aveyime in the Volta Region; the only hospital there was the Battor Catholic Hospital, which was the only health facility in the area.”