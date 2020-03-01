At a news conference, he said the NIA has printed 8,408,721 cards and has issued cards to 6,186,679 applicants who have gone through the approved process.

The NIA begun the mass registration of Ghanaians in 2018 postponements and missed deadlines by the NIA.

The Ghana Card will replace the sectoral identity cards in circulation and become the only card to be used in transactions where identification is required as provided by law.

Among other things, it will enable other stakeholders to run their applications on the national identity card.