Mr. Owusu has been under intense criticism over the past few months for spending over GHS 10,000 on a staff workshop in 2017.

Confirming the report, the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, revealed that Mr. Owusu resigned having attained the age of 65.

Controversial musician cum politician, Kwame A-Plus, in October 2018, posted on Facebook, documents requesting approval for payment of GHC135,125 in one night, on food, drinks and music, for an end-of-year dinner party at the Maritime Authority on December 22, 2017.

This led to probe by the Minister of Transport, however, he revealed the report of the probe is yet to be completed