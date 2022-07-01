RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana Police introduces nationwide Anti- Human Trafficking Education Campaign

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

The Ghana Police Service has introduced an Anti- Human Trafficking Education Campaign that it seeks to embark on across the country.

Anti- Human Trafficking Education Campaign
Anti- Human Trafficking Education Campaign

The law enforcement agency disclosed this in a statement on Friday, July 1.

Recommended articles

According to the statement, the campaign "will cover all stakeholders including school children, victims community members, especially those in communities most affected by human trafficking".

Already, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Central Regional Police Command embarked on an outreach programme at some selected basic schools at Gomoa-Dago in the Central Region on June 29, 2022.

Read further details of the statement below:

"In line with the proactive prevention policing strategy of the Ghana Police Service, the Service has introduced a comprehensive programme to educate the general public on Human Trafficking and its related offences.

"The education will cover all stakeholders including school children, victims, community members, especially those in communities most affected by human trafficking.

"As part of the programme, on June 29, 2022, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Central Regional Police Command embarked on an outreach programme at some selected basic schools at Gomoa-Dago in the Central Region.

"The outreach programme, was aimed at sensitising the pupils on the phenomenon of child trafficking, its adverse effects on victims and the society as a whole. The team also took the opportunity to educate the pupils and staff on sexual offences and how to mitigate such occurrences. "They were also encouraged to report sexual offences to the police for action.

"In all, one thousand and fifteen (1, 015) pupils and 15 teachers from Gomoa-Dago Basic A & B, Trinity Academy and Success Academy participated in the sensitisation programme together with two Assembly Members from the Gomoa-Dago community.

"We are grateful to the teachers of the Gomoa-Dago community and the three schools for availing their pupils and staff to the Police for the programme.

"We want to assure the public that the outreach programme will continue in other communities across the country in order to enhance security awareness among targeted groups and also build closer relationships between the Police and the public."

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

GIS Prom: Here’s how much you need to pay to enrol your child at GIS

GIS Prom: Here’s how much you need to pay to enrol your child at GIS

Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives members to enjoy new welfare packages

Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives members to enjoy new welfare packages

National Cathedral is a misplaced priority — Catholic Bishops

Most Rev Philip Naameh