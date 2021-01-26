According to him, the possibility of further restrictions should be anticipated if the situation does not improve soon.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah bemoaned the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, saying Ghana is currently averaging 200 positive cases daily.

READ ALSO: GIJ shut down as 2 staff test positive for COVID-19

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

“Yes, there is a possibility of some more restriction being introduced especially with regard to how this trend is going. If these numbers keep rising where the average daily increases to 210- 250 that means in five days we will be hitting about 1000 plus,” he said at a press conference on Monday.

“So if it continues, then as the President himself articulated; then we are heading for more restrictions and if it means reviewing some of the legal instrument [we will do so].”

Ghana’s Coronavirus situation seemed to be improving towards the end of 2020 but there’s been a spike in cases in recent weeks.

Currently, the country has recorded 3,613 active cases while 372 persons have died in the process, according to data from the Ghana Health Service.

“The dynamics of this third rise appears to be a bit different from the first two that we witnessed, including the number of people who are falling sick and it is severe and critical as we have discussed,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah added.

This comes after President Akufo-Addo earlier warned that Ghana may return to partial lockdown if the country’s Coronavirus situation continues to deteriorate.

The President sounded the warning when he delivered his last COVID-19 address on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Akufo-Addo noted that the partial lockdown imposed in the country last year caused a negative impact on Ghana’s economy.

He, therefore, warned that another partial lockdown will be imminent if the country’s COVID-19 situation gets worse, insisting it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“We do not want to go back to the days of partial lockdowns, which had a negative impact on our economy and our way of life,” Nana Addo said.

“But should that becoming necessary, ie., should the number of active cases continue to increase at the current rate, I will have no option but to re-impose these restrictions because it is better to be safe than to be sorry. So together, let us all ensure that we respect the protocols.”