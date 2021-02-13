Also, the Ghana Health Service has reported that 771 new cases have been discovered.

The active caseload is currently 7,754.

So far, a total of 75,118 cases have been confirmed since the disease entered Ghana.

Out of that number, 66,864 have recovered and discharged.

Below is the regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 43,928

Ashanti Region - 13,464

Western Region - 4,325

Eastern Region - 3,239

Central Region - 2,514

Volta Region - 1,247

Bono East Region - 922

Northern Region - 802

Bono Region - 763

Upper East Region - 755

Western North Region - 747

Ahafo Region - 624

Oti Region - 256

Upper West Region - 254

Savannah Region - 68

North East Region - 42