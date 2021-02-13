Also, the Ghana Health Service has reported that 771 new cases have been discovered.
The active caseload is currently 7,754.
So far, a total of 75,118 cases have been confirmed since the disease entered Ghana.
Out of that number, 66,864 have recovered and discharged.
Below is the regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 43,928
Ashanti Region - 13,464
Western Region - 4,325
Eastern Region - 3,239
Central Region - 2,514
Volta Region - 1,247
Bono East Region - 922
Northern Region - 802
Bono Region - 763
Upper East Region - 755
Western North Region - 747
Ahafo Region - 624
Oti Region - 256
Upper West Region - 254
Savannah Region - 68
North East Region - 42