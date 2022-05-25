Ghana's presidential jet to undergo major repair works – Defence Minister

He said the safety of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the appointees must be the ultimate factor in deciding the type of aircraft used for trips.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, Nitiwul said "By the end of this month, we will not have a presidential jet because the one we have is going to France for re-service; it’s one of the reasons the President will not use it for four to five months."

He also debunked claims by the Minority in Parliament that the President flies in luxurious private jets.

Nitiwul said the President has been using the presidential jet for all travels within Africa and West Africa.

"We only advised the President not to use it for very long journeys but all the movements within Africa, all the short movements within West Africa, that’s the plane the President uses, he stated.

Earlier, Nitiwul disclosed that Ghana needs of a new presidential jet.

He said the current one being used by the presidency is not fit for purpose and outmoded.