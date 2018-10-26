news

The Ghana Martime Authority has debunked reports that it spent over GHS 10,000 on food for eight (8) members of its staff in 2017.

The Authority said a leaked memo circulating on social media on the number of people the amount was spent on has been doctored.

According to the Authority, the amount quoted in the memo was the cost of food for different meetings (management and stakeholders) held on 31 October 2017; 6 November 2017; and 8 November 2017; and could not have been for eight persons in a single meeting as purported in the publication.



The statement said the members for the meetings numbered over 40 at a sitting, aside from the management team.

READ MORE: Ghana Maritime Authority boss allegedly blows GH¢135,000 on food

Background

Controversial musician and satirist Kwame A Plus revealed that the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Kwame Owusu, squandered GH¢135,000 on a staff end-of-year party in 2017.

He also revealed that the CEO and other seven members of management of the Authority spent GH¢10,652 in one night on food.

He said that the hotel, Luxe Suites Hotel, where the outrageous expenses were incurred and paid for with the approval of Mr Kwame Owusu is fully owned by the CEO himself.

A Plus shared the memo below