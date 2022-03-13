This call was made when the church, led by its representative, presented its memorandum at the public hearing on the private member's bill known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values by the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament.

Presenting the memorandum before the committee, the Director of Ecumenical and Social Relations of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. Nii Amarh Ashitey, said the punishment prescribed in the Anti-LGBTQ + Bill currently before parliament must be deterrent enough.

He said: “As Christians, we believe in mercy and forgiveness but we equally believe that punishments are meant as deterrents not only for the offender but also for people who harbour similar intent”.

“This bill is essentially to control social order and norms that the punishment prescribed must be deterrent enough…”

He continued: “It is the considered opinion of PCG that any offence committed under the bill should not attract an equivalent jail term of less than three years”.

“We find that the needs of the law on Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values have emerged from the inadequacy of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29). This law that hopes to come out after this bill has been passed, is needed to deter unacceptable behaviours that are injurious to the common good of society.”

According to the church, “the ordinary Ghanaian believes a human being is either a man or a woman and that men marry women and vice-versa, there’s no alternative to this arrangement…”

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 will see culprits face a jail term of up to ten years depending on the crime, if passed in its current state.