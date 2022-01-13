GMA slams Concerned Doctors over misleading COVID-19 vaccination claims

In a petition letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, they said some studies have shown that the vaccines are inimical to humans.

But in a swift rebuttal, the GMA said that the content of the petition does not in any way reflect the situation of COVID-19 in Ghana.

The GMA also indicated that the content of the petition to President Akufo-Addo is misleading, unfortunate and not based on available local and international scientific data.

“In the era of evidence based medicine it is unacceptable that professionals will draw such flawed conclusions based on skewed data that has not gone through the rigors of scientific proof,” the Association pointed out.

READ THE STATEMENT BY THE GMA BELOW