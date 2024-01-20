“God’s time is the best” – Ursula on NPP flagbearer position

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful did not provide a definite answer but indicated that she believes in divine timing and that if it is meant for her to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), it will happen in its own time

“God’s time is the best. I am here to serve the country. In whatever capacity God says I should serve, I will,” she said.

This comes at a time when the Communications Minister is part of a list purportedly unveiling a roster of individuals eyeing the Vice President slot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unverified compilation consists of names like Chief of Staff, Frema Opare; Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako Atta; Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu; Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum, among others.

But Ursula-Owusu Ekuful, says she has had no conversations with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia about being his running mate for the 2024 general elections.

According to Mrs. Ursula-Ekuful, she has had several conversations with the Vice President, however, they have all focused on Ghana’s digital drives and the measures to be taken to make the lives of Ghanaians better.

“I have had numerous discussions with Dr. Bawumia, but we have not talked about the running mate position. We have work to do. I’d want us to leave him to select his running mate. He should take his time to find someone he wants. We have been talking about what we need to do this year to help citizens and our chances as a party,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Ablekuma West MP is of the assertion that Ghana is reaching a stage where it will one day get a female president or Vice President.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There will come a time when Ghana gets a female President. There will come a time. We are getting there,” she said on the show.