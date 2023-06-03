ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

GoG scholarship students in Russia appeal for stipends

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Students studying under the Government of Ghana scholarships in Russia are calling on the government to settle their stipend owed to them.

GoG schorlarship
GoG schorlarship

The President of the National Union of Ghanaian Students in Russia, Derick Yamoah Gyasi, in a discussion on Citi TV said the delay in payment is also making it difficult for the students to access money from home.

Recommended articles

“There is an outstanding debt of over a year that is supposed to be paid to students. Our issue now has to do with the relationship between students in Russia and the secretariat which is responsible for the life of students in Russia. The SWIFT system is not working in Russia, so bank transfers are not possible. We are not able to access MoneyGram, Western Union, and all the popular direct money transfer systems that were available in the past. So it becomes difficult to even receive money from home for feeding,” he said.

“The only support we need is the monies that are sent to students to augment their stay here. We have spoken to the Embassy several times and efforts to reach out to the secretariat have proved futile,”

The students have lamented the delay in releasing the stipends is affecting their academic performance and living conditions uneasy.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gory accident on the Accra - Cape Coast road at Gomoa Okyereko

Gory accident involving Yutong bus and fuel tanker takes life of 16 people on Accra-Cape Coast highway

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo to address nation tonight on Covid-19, IMF deal

IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare

Ghana Police Service, please step in to stop this lawlessness at Madina, Zongo Junction

Teacher whips pupil to death

Teacher allegedly lashes 13-year-old pupil to death