GoG scholarship students in Russia appeal for stipends

The President of the National Union of Ghanaian Students in Russia, Derick Yamoah Gyasi, in a discussion on Citi TV said the delay in payment is also making it difficult for the students to access money from home.
Students studying under the Government of Ghana scholarships in Russia are calling on the government to settle their stipend owed to them.
“There is an outstanding debt of over a year that is supposed to be paid to students. Our issue now has to do with the relationship between students in Russia and the secretariat which is responsible for the life of students in Russia. The SWIFT system is not working in Russia, so bank transfers are not possible. We are not able to access MoneyGram, Western Union, and all the popular direct money transfer systems that were available in the past. So it becomes difficult to even receive money from home for feeding,” he said.
“The only support we need is the monies that are sent to students to augment their stay here. We have spoken to the Embassy several times and efforts to reach out to the secretariat have proved futile,”
The students have lamented the delay in releasing the stipends is affecting their academic performance and living conditions uneasy.
