Mr. Foh-Amoaning, who is the Executive Director of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, was reacting to a recent fundraiser organised by an LGBT group in the capital.

The fundraiser was attended by several diplomats, including US Ambassador to Ghana and the Australian High Commissioner.

Moses Foh-Amoaning

Mr. Foh-Amoaning said not only must their office be closed down, but the persons involved must be arrested as well.

“The presidency, the ministry of foreign Affairs and the IGP have every right to investigate that office to close it down immediately and arrest and prosecute those people involved in it,” he said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

He also stated that assertions that LGBT is part of the country’s Human Rights Law are not correct.

“The Constitution’s chapter that deals with Fundamental Human Rights and freedom is pretty clear, it talks about discrimination against race, colour, sex, and religious matters,” he explained.

“It never talks about the standard physiology which is normally used for LGBT rights, that is a sexual orientation, we don’t have it in our constitution.”

Mr. Foh-Amoaning further revealed plans to petition the Parliament of Ghana to pass a legislation on the matter.

“We will put the appropriate petitions before Parliament for the immediate passage of a comprehensive legislation and then we will prohibit their motion,” he added.