RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Government releases details of persons to help Ghanaians stranded in Ukraine

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

As the government of Ghana has begun evacuating Ghanaian nationals who are stranded in Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has released the contact details of persons who are on standby to assist evacuees.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The latest move was disclosed in a press statement released on Saturday, February 26 after the rescuing of the first batch of the students.

Recommended articles

The statement also cautioned the public against persons posing to be designated officials for the evacuation exercise.

Meanwhile, the Church of Pentecost has provided contact details of its branches and representatives in various countries bordering Ukraine for Ghanaians stranded in that country to seek refuge and assistance.

A flyer released by the church urges all Ghanaian nationals to call designated phone numbers in the Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Poland and Ukraine itself.

“Students and other persons at Ukraine who have been able to reach the border countries should please contact the following numbers as soon as possible,” the instruction on the flyer reads.

READ ALSO: Speaker Bagbin's comments about me are unfair - Joseph Osei-Owusu

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto who shared a copy of the flyer on his Facebook page commended the Church of Pentecost for its kind gesture.

“Very commendable Christlike intervention by the Church of Pentecost.

God bless PENSA and save our compatriots,” he wrote on Facebook to caption a copy of the “Urgent help for stranded students in Ukraine” flyer.

Many Ghanaians on Facebook have lauded the church for extending a “Christlike” hand of assistance to their compatriots who need it desperately in a foreign land.

Ukraine has been under attack by Russia since Thursday, February 24 with sophisticated explosives and guns.

Many soldiers of the two countries and innocent civilians of Ukraine are reported to have died as a result of the widely condemned invasion.

Russia and its Vladimir Putin-led government claim that it fighting its sovereign neighbour for protection against insecurity.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ken Ofori-Atta provides alternative to raise revenue if 1.75% E-levy fails

Ken Ofori-Atta

Here are the venues for the new registration for Ghana Card

Ghana card

How taxi drivers make good money while ride-hailing counterparts cry

Ride-hailing versus taxi-driving in Ghana

Police thwart attempted bullion van robbery at Industrial Area in Accra

Police foil bullion van robbery attack at Industrial area in Accra (File photo).