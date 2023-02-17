Gov't has invested over GH¢2 billion in SME sector since 2017 — GEA boss

According to her, the investment seeks to revive the country's SME sector as part of plans to transform the economy from import and taxation to manufacturing, with over 300,000 businesses having benefitted – of which 60 percent were women-owned businesses. Some 3,195 jobs have also been created.

Speaking during a stakeholder engagement and orientation on the SME High Growth Programme, she said, "That is a big success, especially when you look at the segment of small and medium enterprises; because if you look at the data and statistics, the majority of Ghanaian-owned businesses – mostly women-businesses – are micro."

"We have reached a stage in our life where we need to transform the economy, and the only way is to have industries and also help your businesses grow," she said and urged the SMEs to take advantage of the investment to thrive in their business.