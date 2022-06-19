Gov't seeks $50 million loan to rebuild JSTI after demolishing it for cathedral - Ablakwa

"We estimate not less than US$100million (about GHS800million) would be used as compensation for all affected. This includes the cost of relocating the Malian Ambassador’s Residence to Airport Residential, outstanding payments to private business owners such as Waterstone Realty Ltd and ComSys Ghana Ltd, and cost of constructing a new Judicial Training Institute at the proposed Cocoa Affairs Court land.

"Government and the Chief Justice are currently desperately looking for a US$50million loan to construct a new Judicial Service Training Institute after Ghana’s reputable judicial training institute was razed to the ground to pave way for the construction of the national cathedral.

"So one needs to always remember to add US$100million to the latest figure of US$350million as the real cathedral cost. A rather costly US$450million (GHS3.5billion) personal presidential pledge to God," Ablakwa alleged in a post on his Facebook page on Saturday, June 18.

The lawmaker went on further to lament how the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party government continues to plunge the country into more debt amidst excruciating economic hardship.

"If this was a functioning democracy, we the people should have first been engaged whether this is how we will want our government to spend a colossal GHS3.5billion, particularly during this period of debilitating economic crisis typified by a cost of living nightmare," he cried.

Ablakwa and other opposition MPs, civil society organisations and well-meaning Ghanaians have kicked against building a national cathedral at a critical time when the country is struggling under terrible economic challenges, with cost of living being at an all-time high.