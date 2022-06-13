The next NDC govt will prosecute some people on the National Cathedral – Ablakwa

Mr Ablakwa revealed that an amount of ¢32million has been released to Sir David Adjaye & Associates Limited in 2021 without approval by Parliament.

“MPs have not approved all of these colossal sums of money that are being released to companies we are seeing for the first time.

“We are not even aware of the procurement processes that were followed for these companies and these consultants, who are today receiving hundreds of millions of Ghana cedis,” Mr. Ablakwa said at a press conference on Thursday, June 2.

In defense of the National Cathedral, Nana Akomea, a former Communications Director of the NPP said the hullabaloo on the cathedral is much ado about nothing.

He said the establishment of the cathedral is very important to Ghanaians because over 70 percent of the population are Christians adding that the Muslims have an edifice constructed and financed by the Turkish government.

Pulse Ghana

According to him, "Every promise by a politician is a personal pledge; every plan isn’t it…the building of a cathedral is very important to me, it is a pledge to me… who makes a personal promise to build a national edifice?… if you make a personal pledge then what you are going to build is not going to be for the nation.

"The building of a cathedral is very important to us; 70 percent of our population are Christians. I am very happy that our Muslim friends have got a Mosque befitting the status of their religion…built with the support of the Turkish government…Christians also will appreciate the building of a national cathedral where when there are important national events; those events can be hosted in a proper edifice."