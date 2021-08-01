RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Gov't to implement free tertiary education - Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised to ensure that Ghanaian students get access to free education in public universities by the end of his tenure as President.

He made this known at the Global Education Summit held in London on Thursday, July 29, 2021, adding that making tertiary education free would grant more people access to education just like the Free SHS programme.

"For now, what has been put in place is a system where students at the tertiary level are provided loans while in school to help them cater for their needs, but we’re considering free tertiary education too," he said.

He noted that the Free SHS policy has driven up Ghana’s budget for the education sector and that there are plans to invest more in the initiative

He stated: "It's one of the highest on the continent, and we intend to ramp it up even more."

Already, the President said the government is " spending some 23 percent of our budget on education. It's one of the highest on the continent, and we intend to ramp it up even more."

The 23 percent spent, he noted, is for the national budget for educational development in the country.

