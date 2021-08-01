Gov't to implement free tertiary education - Nana Addo

"For now, what has been put in place is a system where students at the tertiary level are provided loans while in school to help them cater for their needs, but we’re considering free tertiary education too," he said.

He noted that the Free SHS policy has driven up Ghana’s budget for the education sector and that there are plans to invest more in the initiative

He stated: "It's one of the highest on the continent, and we intend to ramp it up even more."

Already, the President said the government is " spending some 23 percent of our budget on education. It's one of the highest on the continent, and we intend to ramp it up even more."