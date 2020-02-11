The Suame MP also said the bill will also target overaged and dilapidated cars that are imported into Ghana.

According to Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Bill is still in its consultation processes.

He said it has been presented to the appropriate Parliamentary committee as a first stage and some recommendations have been made and it has been taken back into government circles for further consultations.

Seized imported used cars for illustration (Ecomium Magazine)

This is to help create an enabling environment and the market for various vehicle manufacturing companies, which have pledged to set up assembling plants in Ghana.

Various vehicle manufacturing companies such as Nissan and VW have formed up plans to set up assembling plants in Ghana to serve the Ghanaian market and other West African countries.