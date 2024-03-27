Govt to construct homes for Akosombo Dam victims in 6 months – Oppong Nkrumah

Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, noted that the entire resettlement project will take six months.

“The construction of the resettlement homes is going to take some months and nothing less than about six months for us to make some significant headway in this exercise and we ask for everyone’s patience as we go through it. We are already starting about a hundred and our final validation will give us the backstock numbers.”

According to data from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), more than 5,200 households in 19 districts along the Volta River in the Volta, Eastern, Greater Accra, and Oti Regions were impacted by the floods.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had earlier stated that the government has released GHS80 million for rehabilitation of the affected communities.

Pulse Ghana

The President disclosed this development during his address at the 67th Independence Day event, emphasizing the government's commitment to facilitating the recovery and revitalization of affected areas.

The allocation signifies a strategic effort to mitigate the impact of challenges faced by communities and promote overall resilience.

“I must, at this stage, reaffirm the Government’s continued commitment to providing support for victims of the recent, extensive flooding in downstream communities, in the Greater Accra, Eastern, and Volta Regions, caused by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam last year a necessary action which was taken to maintain the dam’s structural integrity.

“As set out in the 2024 budget, the Government has set aside GH¢220 million, of which GH¢80 million has already been released by the Ministry of Finance, to support the ongoing rehabilitation efforts for the affected communities”.