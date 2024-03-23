According to the GRA, the interruption in internet connectivity impacted the real-time routing of electronic transactions to the Electronic Transfer Levy Management and Assurance System (ELMAS), prompting GRA to take decisive action to rectify the situation.
GRA reimburse entities wrongfully charged E-Levy
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has taken steps to rectify the issue of entities being erroneously charged the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) following reports of incorrect charges due to the recent internet disruptions, the GRA has pledged to ensure that affected entities receive refunds promptly.
The GRA has taken decisive action to rectify the situation, recognizing the challenges posed by the internet outage. As a result, measures have been implemented to mitigate the adverse effects on the collection process for the E-Levy.
In response to reports of wrongful charges, the GRA has initiated steps to ensure that affected entities receive refunds for any inaccurately applied charges collaborating closely with charging entities, the GRA aims to facilitate the swift identification and reimbursement of wrongful deductions.
The GRA in a statement added that charging entities bear the responsibility of reimbursing customers for any E-Levy charges incorrectly applied, following the completion of GRA’s processes on refund requests.
