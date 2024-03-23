ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

GRA reimburse entities wrongfully charged E-Levy

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has taken steps to rectify the issue of entities being erroneously charged the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) following reports of incorrect charges due to the recent internet disruptions, the GRA has pledged to ensure that affected entities receive refunds promptly.

Ghana Revenue Authority
Ghana Revenue Authority

According to the GRA, the interruption in internet connectivity impacted the real-time routing of electronic transactions to the Electronic Transfer Levy Management and Assurance System (ELMAS), prompting GRA to take decisive action to rectify the situation.

Recommended articles

The GRA has taken decisive action to rectify the situation, recognizing the challenges posed by the internet outage. As a result, measures have been implemented to mitigate the adverse effects on the collection process for the E-Levy.

In response to reports of wrongful charges, the GRA has initiated steps to ensure that affected entities receive refunds for any inaccurately applied charges collaborating closely with charging entities, the GRA aims to facilitate the swift identification and reimbursement of wrongful deductions.

The GRA in a statement added that charging entities bear the responsibility of reimbursing customers for any E-Levy charges incorrectly applied, following the completion of GRA’s processes on refund requests.

ADVERTISEMENT
GRA
GRA Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chief Justice (CJ) Gertrude Torkornoo

Judicial Service implements court shift system to address case backlog

fantasy-dome

Fantasy Dome allegedly pulled down

John Mahama

Agenda 111 is not realistic – Mahama

IMF boss Kristalina Georgieva and Nana Addo

IMF boss explains why African leaders should use AI to ensure quick economic development