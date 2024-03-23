GRA reimburse entities wrongfully charged E-Levy

The GRA has taken decisive action to rectify the situation, recognizing the challenges posed by the internet outage. As a result, measures have been implemented to mitigate the adverse effects on the collection process for the E-Levy.

In response to reports of wrongful charges, the GRA has initiated steps to ensure that affected entities receive refunds for any inaccurately applied charges collaborating closely with charging entities, the GRA aims to facilitate the swift identification and reimbursement of wrongful deductions.

The GRA in a statement added that charging entities bear the responsibility of reimbursing customers for any E-Levy charges incorrectly applied, following the completion of GRA’s processes on refund requests.

ADVERTISEMENT