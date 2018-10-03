Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

GRA seizes truckloads of Coca-Cola products over lack of tax stamps


Tax Stamp Policy GRA seizes truckloads of Coca-Cola products over lack of tax stamps

Compliance officers from GRA made a stop at the Coca-Cola Company at Spintex and grounded some trucks from making any distributions because the products had no tax stamps.

  • Published:
play

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Tuesday seized truckloads of products belonging to the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited.

The confiscation was part of the GRA’s nationwide compliance enforcement of the excise tax stamp law in accordance with the Tax Stamp Act, 2013, Act 873.

READ ALSO:  Cedi Depreciation: Ghanaians warned to expect further depreciation of the cedi

In recent months, the Authority has been on the hunt for companies who sell out their products without tax stamps.

Compliance officers from GRA made a stop at the Coca-Cola Company at Spintex and grounded some trucks from making any distributions because the products had no tax stamps.

Speaking to Accra FM, leader of the compliance team, Spio Abaidoo, said the GRA will “make sure that any product that they have manufactured, which is going outside the premises, which is not affixed, we are going to stop that product”.

“So far, no product has moved out [of the factory] but we have spotted some products in there that will be moving out but they don’t have them [tax stamps]. So, we know that the violation is already in place,” he added.

Mr. Abaidoo lamented the reluctance of some companies to comply with the Tax Stamp Act, 2013, Act 873.

According to him, the GRA will continue to be vigilant to ensure that no product without tax stamps will go onto the market.

READ ALSO:  Mrs Trump’s Visit: 6 things you need to know about Melania Trump’s visit to Ghana

He revealed that the GRA’s compliance team will also be visiting other major companies in the country to do their checks, adding that sanctions will be dished out to companies that flout the directive.

“After seizing it, we will leave it with management to take it up but as far as the team is here, our mandate is to make sure that the products that are going out for sale are affixed [with tax stamps]. If they are not affixed, we are stopping it to make sure they do,” Mr. Abaidoo affirmed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Cedi Depreciation: Ghanaians warned to expect further depreciation of the cedi Cedi Depreciation Ghanaians warned to expect further depreciation of the cedi
Gross Corruption: Ghana loses GH¢13.5 billion to corruption every year – CHRAJ reveals Gross Corruption Ghana loses GH¢13.5 billion to corruption every year – CHRAJ reveals
Video: This awesome dancing pastor is going viral Video This awesome dancing pastor is going viral
Mrs Trump’s Visit: 6 things you need to know about Melania Trump’s visit to Ghana Mrs Trump’s Visit 6 things you need to know about Melania Trump’s visit to Ghana
Unfair Treatment: Here's why La Palm staff protested against CEO Unfair Treatment Here's why La Palm staff protested against CEO
Ridicule: Use the floods at KIA Terminal 3 for 'One village one dam' - A-Plus mocks govt Ridicule Use the floods at KIA Terminal 3 for 'One village one dam' - A-Plus mocks govt

Recommended Videos

Local News: Duncan Williams declares 72-hours prayers over hardship in Ghana Local News Duncan Williams declares 72-hours prayers over hardship in Ghana
Melania Trump: US first lady arrives in Ghana for solo Africa trip Melania Trump US first lady arrives in Ghana for solo Africa trip
Local News: Don’t blame NDC for Kotoka Terminal 3 flood – A Plus Local News Don’t blame NDC for Kotoka Terminal 3 flood – A Plus



Top Articles

1 Calamity Groom dies in a fatal accident on his way to wedding receptionbullet
2 Rebuttal Convert your church into factory to save economy –...bullet
3 FLOTUS Melania Trump arrives in Ghana todaybullet
4 Accra Floods The worst flood photos following Monday’s downpour in...bullet
5 US First Lady First photos of Melania Trump's arrival in Ghanabullet
6 Mrs Trump’s Visit 6 things you need to know about Melania...bullet
7 Crime Tema Police guns down two armed robbersbullet
8 False Reports Social media users blast Ace Ankomah over...bullet
9 Accra Floods KIA Terminal 3 was never flooded – GACL...bullet
10 FLOTUS Melania Trump arrives in Ghanabullet

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
3 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
6 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t...bullet
7 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
8 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
9 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
10 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for...bullet

Local

File photo
Infant Deaths 54 babies die at Sunyani hospital over lack of incubator
Ghana Garden and Flower Movement Receives CIMG Special Award
Recognition Ghana Garden and Flower Movement receives CIMG Special Award
Samira Bawumia
Honour Samira Bawumia wins 2018 African Woman of Excellence
Protest 2020 polls: We'll show Nana Addo – 'Fake' Spare parts dealers threaten
X
Advertisement