The letter reads that there is been a supply gap of 650MW at peak time in the country thus causing a power outage in several areas but GRIDco has assured that efforts are in place to restore the gas supply from Atuabo.
GRIDCo assures effort to restore gas supply from Atuabo, WAPCo
A statement released by the Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCO) blamed the power cut in some areas of the country on the shortage of gas supply from the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP) and the West African Gas Pipeline (WAPCo).
Recommended articles
“As the situation improves power will be restored to affected customers.” the letter read.
“The Ghana Grid Company Ltd, (GRIDCo), the “Operator” of the National Interconnected Transmission System informs the general public that there is a deficit in thermal power generation due to limited gas supply from the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP) and the West African Gas pipeline (WAPCo). This has created a supply gap of 650MW at peak time, affecting consumers in some parts of the country. The inconvenience caused is regretted,”
Several parts of the country experienced blackouts due to some mishaps.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh