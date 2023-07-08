GRIDCo assures effort to restore gas supply from Atuabo, WAPCo

“The Ghana Grid Company Ltd, (GRIDCo), the “Operator” of the National Interconnected Transmission System informs the general public that there is a deficit in thermal power generation due to limited gas supply from the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP) and the West African Gas pipeline (WAPCo). This has created a supply gap of 650MW at peak time, affecting consumers in some parts of the country. The inconvenience caused is regretted,”